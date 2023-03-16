What Recent Market Trends Mean for TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) Stock

In the past week, TTE stock has gone down by -7.46%, with a monthly decline of -10.38% and a quarterly plunge of -4.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for TotalEnergies SE The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.01% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The public float for TTE is 2.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on March 16, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

TTE) stock’s latest price update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 59.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $72 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TTE Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.97. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw -7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.