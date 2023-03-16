What Recent Market Trends Mean for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) Stock

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has seen a -11.16% decrease in the past week, with a -6.81% drop in the past month, and a 0.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for STNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STNG is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STNG is $74.32, which is $15.72 above the current price. The public float for STNG is 48.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNG on March 16, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

STNG) stock’s latest price update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has decreased by -6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 59.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.06. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +40.77. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.