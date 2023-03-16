What Recent Market Trends Mean for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) Stock

In the past week, AMD stock has gone up by 12.57%, with a monthly gain of 10.05% and a quarterly surge of 32.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.27% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 21.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is 101.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMD is 1.91.

The public float for AMD is 1.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On March 16, 2023, AMD’s average trading volume was 57.14M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 5.48 compared to its previous closing price of 89.68. However, the company has experienced a 12.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that AMD Shines Through Intel’s Dark Cloud

In the past week, AMD stock has gone up by 12.57%, with a monthly gain of 10.05% and a quarterly surge of 32.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.27% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 21.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 21.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.77. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 46.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from KUMAR DEVINDER, who sale 41,849 shares at the price of $81.67 back on Mar 07. After this action, KUMAR DEVINDER now owns 555,750 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $3,417,836 using the latest closing price.

Papermaster Mark D, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $81.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Papermaster Mark D is holding 1,516,945 shares at $2,450,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.