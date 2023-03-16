Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WPRT is 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WPRT is $3.78, The public float for WPRT is 151.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPRT on March 16, 2023 was 551.76K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

WPRT) stock’s latest price update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has decreased by -9.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.89. but the company has seen a -37.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WPRT’s Market Performance

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has seen a -37.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.03% decline in the past month and a -5.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.33% for WPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for WPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at -24.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares sank -27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -37.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1418. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.31 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.