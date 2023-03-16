Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, WFRD stock has gone down by -18.73%, with a monthly decline of -20.06% and a quarterly surge of 31.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Weatherford International plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.00% for WFRD stock, with a simple moving average of 38.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.33x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for WFRD is 65.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on March 16, 2023 was 842.90K shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.88 compared to its previous closing price of 58.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $88 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFRD reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for WFRD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to WFRD, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

WFRD Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.97. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Mongrain Joseph H, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.83 back on Mar 02. After this action, Mongrain Joseph H now owns 33,868 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $1,002,450 using the latest closing price.

Weatherholt Scott C, the EVP, GC & CCO of Weatherford International plc, sale 39,365 shares at $66.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Weatherholt Scott C is holding 158,000 shares at $2,610,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.