Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.79 compared to its previous closing price of 45.85. However, the company has seen a -19.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) by analysts is $75.10, which is $34.93 above the current market price. The public float for VTLE is 15.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.13% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VTLE was 704.44K shares.

VTLE’s Market Performance

VTLE stock saw a decrease of -19.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.68% for VTLE stock, with a simple moving average of -36.58% for the last 200 days.

VTLE Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -19.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.73. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from PIGOTT M. JASON, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $55.31 back on Feb 01. After this action, PIGOTT M. JASON now owns 95,657 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $207,412 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with 22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.