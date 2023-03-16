Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has decreased by -7.60 compared to its previous closing price of 17.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for VIST is 84.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIST on March 16, 2023 was 691.27K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

The stock of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has seen a -15.07% decrease in the past week, with a -8.12% drop in the past month, and a 35.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for VIST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.03% for VIST stock, with a simple moving average of 35.46% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST fell by -15.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.