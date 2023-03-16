Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SPCE is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for SPCE is 223.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.06% of that float. The average trading volume of SPCE on March 16, 2023 was 9.97M shares.

SPCE) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 4.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

SPCE’s Market Performance

SPCE’s stock has fallen by -11.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.03% and a quarterly drop of -4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.54% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.27% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SPCE Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE fell by -12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 29.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.