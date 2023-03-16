Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has gone down by -29.76% for the week, with a -34.87% drop in the past month and a -20.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.88% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.55% for VCSA stock, with a simple moving average of -62.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) is 0.49x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is $1.85, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 108.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% of that float. On March 16, 2023, VCSA’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

VCSA) stock’s latest price update

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)’s stock price has decreased by -24.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

Analysts’ Opinion of VCSA

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to VCSA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

VCSA Trading at -35.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -29.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3902. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Breon Eric, who sale 289,673 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Sep 09. After this action, Breon Eric now owns 567,889 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $1,167,382 using the latest closing price.

Breon Eric, the Director of Vacasa Inc., sale 143,564 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Breon Eric is holding 857,562 shares at $581,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.10 for the present operating margin

+17.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -15.98. Equity return is now at value -230.30, with 24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.