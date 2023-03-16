Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URBN is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for URBN is $29.25, which is $3.55 above the current price. The public float for URBN is 60.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on March 16, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 25.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

URBN’s Market Performance

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen a -5.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.08% decline in the past month and a -7.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

URBN Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Conforti Frank, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $27.28 back on Mar 03. After this action, Conforti Frank now owns 2,361 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $1,145,760 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the Chief Administrative Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 9,073 shares at $26.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 0 shares at $244,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.