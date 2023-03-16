Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of B&G Foods Inc.’s (BGS) Stock

In the past week, BGS stock has gone down by -2.15%, with a monthly gain of 20.74% and a quarterly surge of 19.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for B&G Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.39% for BGS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for BGS is 70.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.33% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BGS was 1.31M shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)’s stock price has increased by 2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 14.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

In the past week, BGS stock has gone down by -2.15%, with a monthly gain of 20.74% and a quarterly surge of 19.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for B&G Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.39% for BGS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.81 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 46,491 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $185,125 using the latest closing price.

Wenner David L, the Director of B&G Foods Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $14.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Wenner David L is holding 760,392 shares at $280,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.