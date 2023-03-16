Understanding the 3.34% Volatility Levels of Arcosa Inc.’s (ACA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Arcosa Inc. (ACA) has gone down by -2.09% for the week, with a 1.97% rise in the past month and a 0.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for ACA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.14% for ACA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) is above average at 11.79x. The 36-month beta value for ACA is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACA is 47.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ACA on March 16, 2023 was 241.80K shares.

ACA) stock’s latest price update

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA)’s stock price has increased by 4.37 compared to its previous closing price of 56.98. However, the company has seen a -2.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ACA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ACA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $65 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACA reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for ACA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ACA, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

ACA Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACA fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.61. In addition, Arcosa Inc. saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACA starting from Henderson Mary E, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $58.46 back on Dec 12. After this action, Henderson Mary E now owns 37,315 shares of Arcosa Inc., valued at $350,760 using the latest closing price.

Peck Gail M, the Chief Financial Officer of Arcosa Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $58.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Peck Gail M is holding 32,575 shares at $499,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACA

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcosa Inc. (ACA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.