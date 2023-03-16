Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock Experiences -20.77% Monthly Change

In the past week, TROX stock has gone down by -16.42%, with a monthly decline of -20.77% and a quarterly plunge of -7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Tronox Holdings plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.90% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is above average at 4.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TROX is 114.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROX on March 16, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

TROX) stock’s latest price update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.17 compared to its previous closing price of 13.78. However, the company has experienced a -16.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that Tronox Stock Surged on Report of $4.3 Billion Buyout Offer

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TROX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at -18.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Turgeon Jean Francois, who sale 93,942 shares at the price of $15.51 back on Mar 07. After this action, Turgeon Jean Francois now owns 756,732 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $1,457,238 using the latest closing price.

Romano John D, the Co-CEO and Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 73,272 shares at $15.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Romano John D is holding 768,911 shares at $1,136,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.