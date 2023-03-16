Trane Technologies plc (TT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is 23.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TT is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is $193.94, which is $14.54 above the current market price. The public float for TT is 227.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On March 16, 2023, TT’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

TT stock's latest price update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 189.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TT’s Market Performance

TT’s stock has fallen by -6.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.32% and a quarterly rise of 1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Trane Technologies plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for TT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TT reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for TT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

TT Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.88. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Camuti Paul A, who sale 7,950 shares at the price of $190.78 back on Mar 03. After this action, Camuti Paul A now owns 89,021 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $1,516,710 using the latest closing price.

Turtz Evan M, the Senior Vice President of Trane Technologies plc, sale 2,095 shares at $190.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Turtz Evan M is holding 19,601 shares at $399,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+31.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at +11.12. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trane Technologies plc (TT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.