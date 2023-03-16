Trading Update: Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stock Endures 5.30% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, TDW stock has gone down by -22.15%, with a monthly decline of -12.87% and a quarterly surge of 26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.94% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 31.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDW is 1.38.

The public float for TDW is 49.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On March 16, 2023, TDW’s average trading volume was 806.37K shares.

TDW) stock’s latest price update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has decreased by -9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 43.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TDW Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW fell by -22.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.83. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 21,488 shares at the price of $29.67 back on Nov 28. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,036,296 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $637,566 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 25,300 shares at $30.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,014,808 shares at $767,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.