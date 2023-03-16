Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 22.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) by analysts is $33.73, which is $12.67 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 152.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MODG was 1.44M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a -7.40% decrease in the past week, with a -10.16% drop in the past month, and a -2.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.25% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

MODG Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.21. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from ANDERSON ERIK J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.96 back on Mar 06. After this action, ANDERSON ERIK J now owns 549,321 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $479,200 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 569,321 shares at $586,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.