Titan International Inc. (TWI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.23.

The public float for TWI is 58.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWI on March 16, 2023 was 537.48K shares.

TWI) stock’s latest price update

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 11.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TWI’s Market Performance

Titan International Inc. (TWI) has experienced a -22.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.53% drop in the past month, and a -24.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for TWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.78% for TWI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.49% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at -31.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -22.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -32.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Feb 10. After this action, TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G now owns 113,785 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $604,080 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR, the Director of Titan International Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that TAYLOR MAURICE M JR is holding 592,968 shares at $3,087,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at +8.13. Equity return is now at value 56.70, with 13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Titan International Inc. (TWI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.