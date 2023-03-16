Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD)’s stock price has increased by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: THRD) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) is $4.30, which is $11.79 above the current market price. The public float for THRD is 35.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THRD on March 16, 2023 was 341.09K shares.

THRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month, and a -80.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for THRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.72% for THRD stock, with a simple moving average of -65.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THRD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.60 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THRD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for THRD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to THRD, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

THRD Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRD fell by -3.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRD starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 214,063 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Dec 20. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,332,638 shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc., valued at $879,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.