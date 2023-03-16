ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO)’s stock price has increased by 98.58 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. However, the company has seen a 58.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THMO is 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for THMO is $45.00, which is $40.81 above the current price. The public float for THMO is 0.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THMO on March 16, 2023 was 117.41K shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stock saw an increase of 58.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.10% and a quarterly increase of -15.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.76% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.01% for THMO stock, with a simple moving average of -47.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 23.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.51%, as shares surge +23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +58.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw 30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.80 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -122.43. Equity return is now at value -247.70, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.