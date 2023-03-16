The Volatility of Dynatrace Inc.’s (DT) Stock: A -9.19% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, DT stock has gone down by -9.19%, with a monthly decline of -11.90% and a quarterly surge of 0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DT is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DT is $49.09, which is $10.25 above the current price. The public float for DT is 194.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DT on March 16, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 39.11. but the company has seen a -9.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

In the past week, DT stock has gone down by -9.19%, with a monthly decline of -11.90% and a quarterly surge of 0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to DT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DT Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.88. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Pace Stephen J., who sale 15,812 shares at the price of $42.27 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pace Stephen J. now owns 120,923 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $668,378 using the latest closing price.

Greifeneder Bernd, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 4,972 shares at $43.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Greifeneder Bernd is holding 932,617 shares at $216,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+78.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.