The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV)’s stock price has decreased by -5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a -7.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is above average at 7.85x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is $3.58, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 106.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEV on March 16, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV’s stock has seen a -7.69% decrease for the week, with a -15.70% drop in the past month and a -23.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for The Lion Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.98% for LEV stock, with a simple moving average of -39.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to LEV, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

LEV Trading at -13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.