The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Stock Observes 7.61% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SJM stock has gone up by 2.03%, with a monthly gain of 2.74% and a quarterly plunge of -1.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for The J. M. Smucker Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SJM is 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SJM is $151.50, which is -$1.88 below the current price. The public float for SJM is 101.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on March 16, 2023 was 910.74K shares.

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 151.56. However, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Post to Buy Pet Food Brands From J.M. Smucker for $1.2 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $155 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to SJM, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

SJM Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.18. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from SMUCKER RICHARD K, who sale 26,294 shares at the price of $150.04 back on Mar 07. After this action, SMUCKER RICHARD K now owns 629,282 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $3,945,152 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Tucker H, the Chief Financial Officer of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 2,496 shares at $150.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Marshall Tucker H is holding 7,668 shares at $375,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+30.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.