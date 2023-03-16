The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) Stock

In the past week, MGY stock has gone down by -10.79%, with a monthly decline of -16.17% and a quarterly plunge of -14.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.47% for MGY stock, with a simple moving average of -17.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MGY is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGY is $28.50, which is $9.49 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 174.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for MGY on March 16, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.61 compared to its previous closing price of 20.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MGY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

MGY Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -16.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +52.27. Equity return is now at value 73.80, with 40.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.