The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALL is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is $142.81, which is $34.03 above the current market price. The public float for ALL is 261.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On March 16, 2023, ALL’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

ALL) stock’s latest price update

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 114.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Allstate Loss Highlights Insurer Struggles

ALL’s Market Performance

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has experienced a -9.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.97% drop in the past month, and a -14.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for ALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.45% for ALL stock, with a simple moving average of -13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $130 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $136. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ALL, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

ALL Trading at -15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.58. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Merten Jesse E, who sale 29,451 shares at the price of $134.18 back on Feb 22. After this action, Merten Jesse E now owns 16,668 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $3,951,588 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Suren, the President, Enterprise Services of The Allstate Corporation, sale 20,241 shares at $137.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Gupta Suren is holding 82,270 shares at $2,773,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at -2.55. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.