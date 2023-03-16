Terex Corporation (TEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.06 compared to its previous closing price of 52.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 11.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Terex Corporation (TEX) is $60.53, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On March 16, 2023, TEX’s average trading volume was 808.55K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Terex Corporation (TEX) has seen a -16.15% decrease in the past week, with a -13.62% drop in the past month, and a 13.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for TEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.06% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of 24.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $63 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TEX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.75. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 8,907 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 436,280 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $534,420 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 10,832 shares at $60.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 445,187 shares at $650,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terex Corporation (TEX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.