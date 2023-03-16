Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 24.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is $111.24, which is $9.54 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On March 16, 2023, TER’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has decreased by -2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 105.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has experienced a -0.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month, and a 8.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.68. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 17.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 750 shares at the price of $106.43 back on Feb 15. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 18,987 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $79,822 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Sanjay, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Teradyne Inc., sale 7,992 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Mehta Sanjay is holding 58,926 shares at $879,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.