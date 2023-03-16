Teekay Corporation (TK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teekay Corporation (TK) by analysts is $3.50, The public float for TK is 70.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TK was 1.14M shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK’s stock has seen a -12.01% decrease for the week, with a 5.69% rise in the past month and a 27.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for Teekay Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 38.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teekay Corporation (TK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.