SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is 7.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SXC is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is $11.00, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for SXC is 82.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On March 16, 2023, SXC’s average trading volume was 925.16K shares.

SXC) stock’s latest price update

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.55 compared to its previous closing price of 9.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/22 that U.S. Steel Plans to Switch Mill to Pig Iron From Steel

SXC’s Market Performance

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has experienced a -12.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.80% drop in the past month, and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for SXC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC fell by -12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who sale 13,778 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Mar 02. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 206,050 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc., valued at $137,408 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Phillip Michael, the Senior Vice President of SunCoke Energy Inc., sale 17,778 shares at $9.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Hardesty Phillip Michael is holding 199,033 shares at $168,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +5.11. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.