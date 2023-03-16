Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is above average at 82.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is $94.43, which is $15.95 above the current market price. The public float for SWK is 147.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWK on March 16, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

SWK) stock’s latest price update

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 80.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Stanley Black & Decker Names Fortune Brands Executive as CFO

SWK’s Market Performance

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has experienced a -5.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month, and a -0.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for SWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for SWK stock, with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $106 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

SWK Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.75. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sale 2,581 shares at the price of $85.73 back on Feb 28. After this action, Link Janet now owns 36,352 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $221,282 using the latest closing price.

Walburger Corbin, the Interim CFO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 5,248 shares at $80.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Walburger Corbin is holding 17,993 shares at $424,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +1.01. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.