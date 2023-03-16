Sotera Health Company (SHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHC is $19.67, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for SHC is 273.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of SHC on March 16, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 17.51. However, the company has seen a 1.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHC’s Market Performance

SHC’s stock has risen by 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.73% and a quarterly rise of 103.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Sotera Health Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for SHC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SHC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SHC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

SHC Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHC rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Sotera Health Company saw 112.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.83 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotera Health Company stands at -23.27. Equity return is now at value -41.80, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Sotera Health Company (SHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.