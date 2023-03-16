Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SIDU stock has gone down by -6.81%, with a monthly gain of 10.90% and a quarterly plunge of -58.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.76% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.20% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -68.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIDU is $4.50, which is $3.85 above than the current price. The public float for SIDU is 9.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on March 16, 2023 was 5.59M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has experienced a -6.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SIDU Trading at -22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7364. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -40.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-249.41 for the present operating margin

-135.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -265.92. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.