Should You Invest in Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 0.99.

The average price suggested by analysts for PINS is $28.85, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.27% of that float. The average trading volume for PINS on March 16, 2023 was 11.84M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has increased by 5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 25.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Pinterest Stock Slumps On Soft Outlook and CFO Resignation

PINS’s Market Performance

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a 6.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.97% gain in the past month and a -0.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $27 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PINS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.21. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Mar 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 199,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $188,100 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 52,190 shares at $24.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 374,996 shares at $1,294,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.