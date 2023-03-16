Should You Invest in Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for META is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for META is $215.89, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for META on March 16, 2023 was 32.26M shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 197.75. However, the company has seen a 9.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that Facebook Parent Meta Plans 10,000 Job Cuts in New Round of Layoffs

META’s Market Performance

META’s stock has risen by 9.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.09% and a quarterly rise of 65.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Meta Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.57% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 33.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $180 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to META, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

META Trading at 22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +8.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.72. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 65.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $189.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 31,332 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $74,277 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $171.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 31,725 shares at $67,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.