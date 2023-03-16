Should You Invest in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Now?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LBRDK is $143.20, which is $44.1 above the current market price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume for LBRDK on March 16, 2023 was 963.46K shares.

LBRDK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 77.62. but the company has seen a -5.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has experienced a -5.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.28% drop in the past month, and a -12.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.00% for LBRDK stock, with a simple moving average of -17.48% for the last 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.72. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corporation saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 3,210 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 11,368 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, valued at $304,950 using the latest closing price.

Green Richard R, the Director of Liberty Broadband Corporation, sale 3,270 shares at $90.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Green Richard R is holding 8,814 shares at $296,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at +128.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.