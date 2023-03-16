Should You Invest in eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EMAN is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EMAN is $3.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for EMAN is 79.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume for EMAN on March 16, 2023 was 174.04K shares.

EMAN) stock’s latest price update

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN)’s stock price has increased by 12.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a 21.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EMAN’s Market Performance

EMAN’s stock has risen by 21.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.79% and a quarterly rise of 55.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.87% for eMagin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.46% for EMAN stock, with a simple moving average of 58.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

EMAN Trading at 28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN rose by +21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1140. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 55.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 21,605 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now owns 2,762,284 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $18,299 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of eMagin Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 2,783,889 shares at $2,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.61 for the present operating margin

+33.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for eMagin Corporation stands at -3.61. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.