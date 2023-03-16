Rollins Inc. (ROL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROL is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROL is $39.75, which is $3.6 above the current price. The public float for ROL is 236.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROL on March 16, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

ROL) stock’s latest price update

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL)’s stock price has increased by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 35.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ROL’s Market Performance

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has experienced a 3.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.56% rise in the past month, and a -5.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for ROL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for ROL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $62 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

ROL Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.33. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Chandler Elizabeth B, who sale 2,129 shares at the price of $36.57 back on Jan 26. After this action, Chandler Elizabeth B now owns 96,960 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $77,858 using the latest closing price.

ROLLINS GARY W, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Rollins Inc., sale 7,750,000 shares at $39.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ROLLINS GARY W is holding 209,091,263 shares at $307,055,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +13.67. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rollins Inc. (ROL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.