Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $280.39, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on March 16, 2023 was 663.21K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has decreased by -5.99 compared to its previous closing price of 294.30. However, the company has seen a -8.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Rockwell’s Blowout Earnings Show U.S. Manufacturing Is Strong

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has fallen by -8.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly rise of 4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Rockwell Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.24% for ROK stock, with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROK reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for ROK stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROK, setting the target price at $378 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

ROK Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $294.24. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Gangestad Nicholas C, who sale 1,975 shares at the price of $294.25 back on Mar 02. After this action, Gangestad Nicholas C now owns 7,757 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $581,142 using the latest closing price.

Woods Isaac, the Vice President and Treasurer of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 100 shares at $294.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Woods Isaac is holding 452 shares at $29,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.