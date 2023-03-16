Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has increased by 3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 29.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $37.54, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVNC on March 16, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC stock saw a decrease of -4.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.05% and a quarterly a decrease of 38.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.50% for RVNC stock, with a simple moving average of 33.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.35. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 66.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 70,390 shares at the price of $31.59 back on Mar 09. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 823,351 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,223,360 using the latest closing price.

Sjuts Dustin S, the President of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,508 shares at $31.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sjuts Dustin S is holding 123,934 shares at $679,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. Equity return is now at value -786.70, with -57.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.