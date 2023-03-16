Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has increased by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 61.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 19.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QSR is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is $72.12, which is $8.91 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 302.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On March 16, 2023, QSR’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stock saw a decrease of -1.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for QSR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $76 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QSR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

QSR Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.13. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Cil Jose E., who sale 264,461 shares at the price of $65.64 back on Feb 23. After this action, Cil Jose E. now owns 187,414 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $17,359,233 using the latest closing price.

Cil Jose E., the Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 21,998 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Cil Jose E. is holding 177,293 shares at $1,430,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +15.50. Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.