Real-Time Update: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, CHD stock has gone up by 3.04%, with a monthly gain of 3.36% and a quarterly surge of 6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is $86.47, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for CHD is 243.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on March 16, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has increased by 1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 84.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CHD Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.95. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu, who sale 17,544 shares at the price of $84.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu now owns 33,835 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,473,696 using the latest closing price.

Wood Paul Richard, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 48,262 shares at $83.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wood Paul Richard is holding 120 shares at $4,023,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.