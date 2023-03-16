Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has seen a -8.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PSEC is $6.50, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 291.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for PSEC on March 16, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stock saw a decrease of -8.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 11. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 58,517 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $31,909 using the latest closing price.

Stark Eugene S, the Director of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Stark Eugene S is holding 52,000 shares at $13,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.