Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for PNFP is 74.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PNFP was 647.85K shares.

PNFP) stock’s latest price update

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 55.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PNFP’s Market Performance

PNFP’s stock has fallen by -16.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.93% and a quarterly drop of -25.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.10% for PNFP stock, with a simple moving average of -28.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNFP reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for PNFP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNFP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

PNFP Trading at -24.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -29.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.05. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 24,168 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,071 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $1,773,539 using the latest closing price.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the CHAIRMAN of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3 shares at $82.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MCCABE ROBERT A JR is holding 306,249 shares at $247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.