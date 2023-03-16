Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PDM is 1.01.

The average price predicted by analysts for PDM is $13.33, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for PDM is 122.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDM on March 16, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

PDM) stock’s latest price update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.75. however, the company has experienced a -14.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PDM’s Market Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) has experienced a -14.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.54% drop in the past month, and a -16.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for PDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.59% for PDM stock, with a simple moving average of -30.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at -20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM fell by -14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. saw -15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Smith Christopher Brent, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $7.67 back on Mar 15. After this action, Smith Christopher Brent now owns 276,814 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., valued at $53,690 using the latest closing price.

Lang Barbara B, the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., purchase 325 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Lang Barbara B is holding 25,331 shares at $3,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+23.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stands at +29.99. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.