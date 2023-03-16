Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFE is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFE is $50.95, which is $11.8 above the current price. The public float for PFE is 5.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFE on March 16, 2023 was 22.54M shares.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 40.28. However, the company has seen a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

PFE’s Market Performance

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.91% drop in the past month, and a -24.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for PFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for PFE stock, with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $43 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFE, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

PFE Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.96. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from DAMICO JENNIFER B., who sale 4,218 shares at the price of $53.96 back on Jun 07. After this action, DAMICO JENNIFER B. now owns 10,846 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $227,603 using the latest closing price.

DAMICO JENNIFER B., the SVP & Controller of Pfizer Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that DAMICO JENNIFER B. is holding 15,064 shares at $202,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.