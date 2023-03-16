PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.09 compared to its previous closing price of 63.43. However, the company has experienced a -14.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 3.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is 2.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is $89.14, which is $31.28 above the current market price. The public float for PDCE is 88.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On March 16, 2023, PDCE’s average trading volume was 843.15K shares.

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE’s stock has seen a -14.52% decrease for the week, with a -12.92% drop in the past month and a -5.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for PDC Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.31% for PDCE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $97 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDCE, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PDCE Trading at -11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.99. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $66.23 back on Mar 01. After this action, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR now owns 550,070 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $132,460 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Lynn A, the Director of PDC Energy Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Peterson Lynn A is holding 240,167 shares at $460,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.13 for the present operating margin

+65.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +41.26. Equity return is now at value 50.10, with 23.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.