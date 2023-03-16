Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock Sees a-2.72 Decrease

The stock of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has gone down by -4.90% for the week, with a -3.82% drop in the past month and a 0.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.76% for OTIS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is above average at 27.40x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OTIS is $85.36, which is $3.34 above than the current price. The public float for OTIS is 414.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of OTIS on March 16, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 83.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

OTIS Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.17. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, who sale 703 shares at the price of $86.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, Calleja Fernandez Bernardo now owns 22,215 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $61,058 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 837 shares at $84.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 19,998 shares at $70,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value -25.30, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.