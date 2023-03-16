O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 21.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is 5.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OI is 1.37.

The public float for OI is 152.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On March 16, 2023, OI’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI’s stock has seen a -7.09% decrease for the week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month and a 27.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for O-I Glass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.47% for OI stock, with a simple moving average of 28.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

OI Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.05. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Torno Vitaliano, who sale 17,299 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Feb 07. After this action, Torno Vitaliano now owns 158,010 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $384,306 using the latest closing price.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, the SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing of O-I Glass Inc., sale 2,510 shares at $22.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD is holding 55,368 shares at $56,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 48.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.