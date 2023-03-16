NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has gone down by -4.33% for the week, with a -7.31% drop in the past month and a 0.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.72% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 16.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is $197.40, which is $20.75 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 258.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On March 16, 2023, NXPI’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 178.82. However, the company has experienced a -4.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

NXPI Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.58. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.