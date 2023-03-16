NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): A Technical Analysis

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 139.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is $250.04, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for NVDA is 2.36B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVDA on March 16, 2023 was 48.22M shares.

NVDA stock's latest price update

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 242.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 03/07/23 that The Stock Market Damage Is Worse Than It Looks

NVDA’s Market Performance

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has seen a 5.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.34% gain in the past month and a 36.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for NVDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for NVDA stock, with a simple moving average of 47.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVDA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NVDA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NVDA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $290 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVDA reach a price target of $275, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for NVDA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to NVDA, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

NVDA Trading at 20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVDA rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.74. In addition, NVIDIA Corporation saw 68.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVDA starting from Kress Colette, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $229.29 back on Mar 13. After this action, Kress Colette now owns 561,401 shares of NVIDIA Corporation, valued at $1,375,747 using the latest closing price.

PERRY MARK L, the Director of NVIDIA Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $236.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that PERRY MARK L is holding 140,000 shares at $4,727,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.68 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for NVIDIA Corporation stands at +16.19. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.