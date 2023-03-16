Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has seen a -38.95% decrease in the past week, with a -49.91% drop in the past month, and a -37.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.93% for NINE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.19% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NINE is at 3.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NINE is $13.75, which is $8.28 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 13.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.23% of that float. The average trading volume for NINE on March 16, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

NINE) stock’s latest price update

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE)’s stock price has decreased by -15.06 compared to its previous closing price of 6.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -38.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -53.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares sank -50.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE fell by -38.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw -62.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 107,284 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Mar 10. After this action, Crombie David now owns 281,712 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $741,332 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R., the of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 27,460 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 150,676 shares at $192,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at +2.43. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.